Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Second Injury Report of Panthers Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers add two names to their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw progression, and two more names, on their second injury report of Week 15.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice in a limited capacity as he works through concussion protocol. He wore a visor as the team practiced inside.

Running back Najee Harris (hip) and cornerback Cam Sutton (neck) upgraded to full participants for the second day of work. Harris did not practice yesterday, while Sutton was limited.

Linebacker Myles Jack (groin), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) remained out for a second consecutive day. Freiermuth has said he expects to play, while Jack had a noticeable limp in the locker room.

Ogunjobi has missed time with his toe injury the last several weeks but has played on game days.

The Steelers also added two more names to their injury report in Diontae Johnson and Josh Jackson. Johnson missed practice with a hip injury and Jackson an ankle.

Johnson missed time last week because of the injury but still played over the weekend.

