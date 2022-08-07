LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh are two weeks through training camp. At this point, the team is starting to shape itself. They're now a week away from the preseason, and we're starting to get a feel for who could find a role for themselves once the games start.

Here's who impressed during the second week at Saint Vincent College.

Anthony McFarland

Anthony McFarland might have a place in this offense. For the first time in three years, his skillset is being utilized for what he's best at - making plays in space.

There's a reason the third-year runner remains with the first-team and hasn't been bounced for Jaylen Warren or another undrafted rookie. That's because he has big play ability in him.

He's taken a few outside handoffs for big yards, and even has some misdirection plays designed for him in two-back sets.

The preseason is going to be huge for McFarland, but if he can impress, he's got a role this season.

Jaylen Warren

The undrafted rookie turned heads as soon as pads came on. Warren can pass block, run north and south and is never afraid to go head first into the pile.

Warren has impressed in pretty much every drill, and he's certainly the undrafted player to watch heading into the preseason game. Najee Harris has been thrilled with his work during Harris's absence, and even Mike Tomlin mentioned Warren a few times during press conferences.

"Jaylen's been improving everyday, especially since he's gotten here," Harris said. "Him being undrafted, coming in here and showing what he can do, especially in good-on-good, especially with the ones, especially in pads too, because you question whether it can translate into pads, and it has."

This rookie needs a great preseason, but he checks a lot of boxes so far - pass block, running, special teams. There might be a role for him.

Kenny Pickett

After an opening week where he struggled, Pickett came back in Week 2 and showed a whole different side. The rookie saw the game slow down and it was evident in his play. He made deep throws to guys like Calvin Austin and Miles Boykin, and read through his progressions much quicker.

Everyone told, well, everyone to pump the brakes on the criticism. That might be true after what we saw in week two. He still needs more progress, but it was a solid move forward.

Cam Sutton

Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace are listed as a position battle opposite of Cam Sutton at cornerback, and there's a reason why. While everyone keeps talking about how Sutton should play inside, he continues to make plays on the outside.

There was a series of plays during the week where Mitch Trubisky threw six passes, and two of them were batted away by Sutton. Another one was nearly picked off by him.

He suffered a knee injury during the week by Tomlin said it's nothing serious. The veteran corner is going to make plays this season. That's all he's showing at training camp.

Alex Highsmith

The battle between Alex Highsmith and Dan Moore Jr. is the most fun competition to watch at camp. The outside linebacker and left tackle and battling each and every play, and Highsmith doesn't always come out on top.

He does win enough to impress, though. This is not a Moore improving and Highsmith being stalled, it's a true-blooded grind between the two players - and it's a blast to watch.

Highsmith's run stuff ability remains stronger than ever. In the meantime, he's still getting to the quarterback, and looks a lot stronger on the field than he did last season.

Iron sharpens iron, and these two have found it.

Dan Moore Jr.

You can't talk about how fun this battle is and not include both players. While Highsmith wins is fair share, Moore is dominating at times.

The second-year offensive tackle has made the biggest leap from year one to year two that the Steelers have seen in some time. When it's not Highsmith on the field, Moore wins almost every time.

The offensive line will show its true colors in the preseason, but if Moore is an indication of improvement, there's hope behind this group.

Calvin Austin

Calvin Austin is going to be a star right beside George Pickens. The two rookies have done nothing but shine, and in week two, Austin stole the show on a few plays.

There's been made five or so deep balls that landed in Austin's hands where he was at least two steps ahead of the defender. Then, to end the week, he caught a 60-yard and 75-yard bomb from Mitch Trubisky during first-team reps.

There's plays designed for his speed and it's a lot of fun to watch. He's going to make a lot of splash plays during the season.

James Pierre

When Sutton went down with the knee injury, Pierre stepped in at outside corner. The expectations weren't very high, but he had more good plays than bad, and definitely held his own running with the first-team.

Now, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The first-team receivers feature Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller and Cody White. But that group is still pretty great on paper - and so far, on the field.

Pierre might have a pretty strong lead over Justin Layne for the final roster spot. Especially if he continues to impress in Wallace and Sutton's absence.

Doug Costin

Costin came in as a late signing out of the USFL and has been quietly impressive throughout camp. He has 12 games of NFL experience under his belt, including nine starts as an undrafted rookie.

He's shown his ability to beat offensive linemen off the ball, he's batted down a few passes and has been involved in clogging the run game for the second and third teams.

There's a steep climb at defensive tackle, but Costin might be a guy worth watching.

Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin had two bad drops to start the week and then came back and did nothing but shine. He told me after his drops that we'll never see him have two bad days in a row. Well, he's held true to that message.

Boykin has a natural ability to gain a step of cornerbacks. Whether that's go routes down the sideline or working the middle of the field, the Notre Dame product and former Baltimore Raven is always open enough for a quarterback to find him.

His special teams ability gives him an upper-hand in the battle for the final wide receiver spot. His playmaking on offense is only closing the door on the rest of the group.

