Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Gets First-Team Reps

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made more changes to their quarterback rotation, giving Mason Rudolph first-team reps with Mitchell Trubisky for the first time during training camp.

Rudolph and Trubisky split reps just about down the middle, with Trubisky taking seven-shots work and then the two splitting time the rest of the day.

Pickett moved back to the third-team after spending the last two days with the twos. Chris Oladokun is still yet to take a rep.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 16/23

Trubisky threw his first touchdown of seven-shots, fining Anthony Miller in the endzone. The next throw, he hit George Pickens near the corner but the rookie dropped it as he stretched out. He completed seven-straight passes before a Jace Sternberger drop.

Trubisky finished the going 5/7 with a touchdown in a two-minute drill.

Mason Rudolph: 14/23

Rudolph threw two touchdowns during seven-shots, before remaining pretty even the rest of the day. During team drills, he went 4/8 before finishing the afternoon 5/9 in two minute drill.

Kenny Pickett: 9/12

Pickett moved back down to the third-team and ended the day pretty hot. After throwing a touchdown in seven-shots, he went 1/4 in 11-on-11s but dealt with a Javon McKinley drop. Ended finished 7/7.

Two-Minute Drill

Trubisky and Rudolph each ran a two-minute drill to end practice, with Trubisky leading the team to a touchdown and Rudolph's group being stalled at the seven yard-line.

Trubisky started with a 10-yard pass to George Pickens, followed by a six-yard find to Calvin Austin. With 51 seconds on the clock, he threw it incomplete to Cody White on the sideline and followed up with a third-down completion to Benny Snell for four yards.

He found Austin over the middle on the next play for 15-yards and the offense called their only timeout. The next throw, Trubisky went to the endzone for White but missed. He stepped up on the next play to find Pickens for six.

Rudolph started somewhat the same, finding Steven Simms for seven yards on first down and Gunner Olszewski on a crossing route the next play. He then hit Kevin Rader down the middle for a 13-yard pass and McFarland for a three-yard dump off afterwards.

The offense spiked the ball, and then Jace Sternberger dropped a pass on the next play.

Rudolph hit Olszewski again for 12 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the seven yard line with 11 seconds left. However, the offense couldn't get in, with Rudolph throwing an incompletion to Simms and then tossing it into a crowd on the final play.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress