Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

LATROBE, PA -- For one final time before their preseason opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field at Saint Vincent College for practice. In somewhat surprising fashion, the team went full pads and brought plenty of contact - and plenty of quarterback play.

Mitch Trubisky led the way with the first team with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett splitting second-team reps.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 12/17

Trubisky started hot, leading the first team offense to four touchdowns in seven shots. During his four reps, he threw two fades to George Pickens, one over Cam Sutton and the other over Ahkello Witherspoon.

Mason Rudolph: 6/13

Rudolph started slow, going 0/1 in seven shots and 1/4 in team. he stayed consistent the rest of the afternoon.

Kenny Pickett: 10/14

Pickett nearly started his day with another interception, tossing a ball into a group of defenders during seven shots. He did turn it around with a few deep balls on rollouts, which continues to be his sweet spot.

QB Rotation vs. Seahawks

Head coach Mike Tomlin named Mitch Trubisky the starter for the preseason opener against the Seahawks. However, he left the second and third-string passers up for interpretation.

What he said was that they will run the way they have in practice. For the most part, Rudolph has worked with the twos, but Pickett has made his way into the rotation.

Tomlin also said that the first team will play the first quarter, second team the second and third quarters, and the third team will play the fourth quarter.

Many will believe Rudolph is primed to be the second-string QB this weekend, but a betting man would say it'll be Pickett.

There's no use for Rudolph to play two quarters with the backups. Pickett could use those reps, and will likely get them. I'm saying Pickett runs with the second team.

Analysis

There's still good and bad with Trubisky. After starting out on the right foot in seven shots, he became rather bland the rest of the afternoon. At one point during team, he made a read to George Pickens over the middle that was right in Ahkello Witherspoon's hands.

Meanwhile, it's much of the same for Rudolph and Pickett as well. Rudolph still struggles outside the pocket, moving to his right twice during team and overthrowing both receivers. After his second one, the intended receiver lifted his hands as if to say "what was that."

Pickett operates best on the move but is still making bad reads. The rookie tossed a ball into the endzone that had no chance of being caught, and if against a starting defense, would've been intercepted. He later threw a deep ball to Tyler Snead in double coverage that was underthrown.

It's a good thing this was the last practice before a game. At this point, everyone is over-analyzing every move all three make. The Steelers now need to see their quarterbacks in a live game situation.

