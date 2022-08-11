Mitch Trubisky Lists Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Mitch Trubisky will lead the offense out on Saturday for the team's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Tomlin said the first team will play roughly the first quarter, with some situational adjustments made during the game. Therefore, Trubisky has about 15 minutes of football to show the Steelers, and their fans, that he's capable of being their starter.

Trubisky said he wants to play as many reps as possible to see how the group's in-game operations run. That being said, he trusts Tomlin's gameplan and is focused on what he can prove in the time he's on the field.

"I'm excited," Trubisky said. "I'm excited for the preseason game. I'm excited to be at home in front of our fans. I know it's going to be special and I'm looking forward to it."

So, what are his preseason opener goals?

"Good execution," Trubisky told the media. "Hopefully, score some points, move the ball. Just good operation. Be good in situational play. Come out healthy.

"We're not trying to show everything, especially in the first preseason game. That's why it's all about execution. It can be a basic play, but it can work really good if all 11 guys are on the same page."

Trubisky has taken most of the first team reps during training camp, and has seen the offense grow over the last three weeks. Now, they're ready to take it to the field.

"We've gotten better each day," Trubisky said on the offense. "Coach always says, 'it's okay to make mistakes, just as long as you get it off the tape.' Not making mistakes more than once. Improving on situational play, and just continuing to get better. We've grown as an offense."

Tomlin didn't name exactly who will play with the second and third teams but did give a hint on who will run at quarterback behind Trubisky.

