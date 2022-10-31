Steelers vs Eagles Takeaways: Changes Should be Coming for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the bye week on a losing streak, dropping their sixth game of the season in a 35-13 fall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers fully understand their backs are against the wall as they move forward. The question now is whether or not they respond properly.

Leaving Philadelphia, there's plenty to walk away with. As we prepare for a week away from football, here's what we learned in the loss to the Eagles.

Noah Strackbein's Takeaways

Glimpses of Good on Offense Leave Even More Questions

The Steelers started their afternoon by throwing a touchdown pass on their second drive. The unique part of the play was that Chase Claypool was the player who threw it, and it ended up in the hands of Derek Watt.

It was a well-designed play. Almost nothing after it worked. Leaving a question to be asked - was it a glimpse of good play-calling or is there an extreme lack of talent?

At this point, all the blame can't fall onto Matt Canada. The offensive coordinator likely doesn't have a job next season, and deservingly so, but if the Steelers are finding the endzone through tomfoolery, why aren't they finding it with normal play-calling?

It's a combination of a bad OC and a lack of successful talent. The Steelers have names that should shine, but almost none of them are playing to their potential right now.

Which one needs to be fixed first? We don't know. But it feels more concerning than we thought.

Time to Make the Decision on Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren

Heading into the game, Najee Harris struggled to get anything going this season. He had the excuse of health, but at the same time, there were plenty of moments when you felt the talent level just wasn't there this season.

Jaylen Warren is an undrafted rookie and was only showing his explosiveness here and there. But after six rushes for 50 yards, there's no more hiding from the fact that the Steelers have a decision to make.

Removing Harris from the offense isn't the right call to make. He's a first-round pick from a year ago and is being called upon to make pretty boring run plays work. Meanwhile, Warren gets delayed handoffs and misdirections.

Over the bye week, the coaching staff needs to see how they can work Warren into the gameplan more. If that success continues, it might be time to see if he's worth the bulk of the carries.

It's not completely Harris's fault for the struggles, but there are plenty of times Warren just looks like a more explosive player. And right now, the Steelers need any and all sparks.

George Pickens is Being Wasted

What is going on with the Steelers' use of George Pickens? It's inexcusable the lack of attempts they create for this rookie when every time they throw him the football he makes something happen - or comes an inch away from it.

There are a lot of flaws in this offensive gamplan but none shine brighter than Canada's resistance to get Pickens involved in the passing game.

When Steven Sims finishes with as many targets as your star second-round pick, it's no one's fault but the offensive coordinator's. And right now, it's embarrassing for this team to ignore that they are wasting the talent of Pickens.

Something has to change because there's no point in collecting talent if you're going to ignore it.

Stephen Thompson's Takeaways

Pickett Takes Ownership

Following the blowout loss to the Eagles, Kenny Pickett stepped in front of a microphone and, in no uncertain terms, that the Steelers offense is not preparing well enough. He called for them to get back in the playbook and address the gaps in knowledge that led to drive-killing procedure penalties.

The rookie Pickett is doing exactly what he needs to do as the starting quarterback of an NFL team. He is demanding better from his teammates when they aren't taking care of business. Any quarterback, regardless of age and experience, that can't do that shouldn't be at the head of an offense.

Pickett's behaving well beyond his years and proving why he's worthy of the label of "most NFL ready" that he received during the draft process.

Jaylen Warren's Earned More Varsity Touches

The evidence continues to mount that Jaylen Warren is worthy of a regular role in the Steelers offense. He recorded a season-high in carries (six), rushing yards (50) and yards per attempt (8.3) while also acting as a threat in the passing game.

It's clear now that he's earned more of what head coach Mike Tomlin calls "varsity action" - regular snaps on valuable downs when the team is still playing to win the football game. His burst, strength and versatility are too valuable to be left on the sidelines, especially while Najee Harris struggles to get his 2022 season kickstarted.

Ghost of George Pickens

On Halloween weekend, nothing but the ghost of George Pickens appeared on the turf of Lincoln Financial Field. After tying a season-high in receptions and scoring his first career touchdown against the Dolphins last week, Pickens was a non-factor against the Eagles.

He was targeted three times and caught zero balls for zero yards - ghastly. It was a disappointing result for Pickens, who was starting to hit his stride. He might have been the victim of a missed opportunity for an overturned replay at one juncture and the protection issues on Pickett didn't help his cause but a goose egg while Pickett throws 38 times is unacceptable for a player of his talent.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers are Insane Not to Make Changes

Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury