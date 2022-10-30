Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

The Pittsburgh Steelers committed nine penalties in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and six came on offense. They were drive-killing errors that came from up and down the Steelers' lineup and they frustrated quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett said Steelers were not well prepared. They were confused about their roles in certain plays and it led to frequent procedure penalties. He called for them to study the playbook more as individuals and as a group.

“Guys need to know what they’re doing," Pickett said. "We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties, which we can control. It’s all mental. There’s really no excuse for that to happen. ... "We don’t know what we’re doing. Not getting in the right spot, having some procedural penalties, personnel getting in and out of the huddle — all stuff we can control.”

It's the fact that most of what held the Steelers back was mental which really left Pickett disappointed. He said physical errors are forgivable but poor preparation and discipline - things that take no talent to do well - are not.

“A guy dropping a ball or missing a block or I miss a throw — the physical things, you can pat each other on the back and we’ll go get them next time," Pickett said. "You can put up with that. But the stuff you can’t put up with is the mental mistakes and that needs to get fixed."

Pickett said it's hard to gauge whether the offense is making progress because every time they moved in a positive direction, they made a mental error that set them back. Until they fix those mistakes, their ceiling is artificially low.

"Everyone’s saying we’re close," he said. "I think once we clean up those things we’ll be close.”

