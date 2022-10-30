Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are 'Insane' Not to Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change.

"Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same thing over and over and expect something different," Pickett said. "We've been having these problems all year, that has to get changed. We nd to look each other in the eyes and get it turned around. We're only gonna be able to do it; coaches can say what they want, fans can say what they want, but at the end of the days it's up to us."

The Steelers have struggled in all facets of the game offensively. They came into the week ranked 31st in points with problems running, throwing, removing turnovers and cleaning up penalties. They left the game adding 13 points to their total, a turnover and nine penalties.

"Guys need to know what they’re doing," Pickett said. "We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties, which we can control. It’s all mental. There’s really no excuse for that to happen. ... "We don’t know what we’re doing. Not getting in the right spot, having some procedural penalties, personnel getting in and out of the huddle — all stuff we can control."

"Insane" seems to be the word many fans feel about what this group has done throughout the season, and the lack of changes that have been made. With the bye week coming, real change could come for the Steelers and their offensive unit.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

Steelers Steamrolled by Undefeated Eagles

New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury

T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster