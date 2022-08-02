Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their rotation the same, keeping Kenny Pickett as the backup with Mitch Trubisky the starter and Mason Rudolph the third-stringer. But as days go on, this quarterback competition is becoming more and more one to watch.

Chris Oladokun continues to be sidelined without a snap.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 5/15

Trubisky struggled, throwing seven-straight incompletions to start the day. From there, he finished. 3/3 but dealt with two open drops by Benny Snell Jr. and Connor Heyward.

Kenny Pickett: 6/9

Pickett didn't do a whole ton in his second day as the backup. He continued to show his athleticism, moving up in the pocket and finding Jace Sternberger in the back of the endzone during seven shots.

Mason Rudolph: 7/11

Rudolph followed Pickett's early touchdown with a strike of his own, stepping up in the pocket to find Miles Boykin for six. He also hit Calvin Austin deep for an 80-yard touchdown during team drills. He would've finished the day 5/6 if not for a drop by Kevin Rader.

Analysis

Rudolph continued to see the difficulties of working with the third team, which could be a valid excuse after seeing the change in both his and Pickett's play since the swap. However, the biggest takeaway from the day was Trubisky's continued struggles.

Now, it's important to remember that Trubisky is currently working without Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth or Najee Harris, but he did not look good at pretty much any point. From the beginning, Trubisky struggling at some point during practice is becoming a theme.

It's a trend to watch. This is still very much Trubisky's job to lose, but he can't keep not impressing and be expected to remain the only one taking first-team reps. At some point, he needs to either get better or Pickett needs an opportunity.

