Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

LATROBE, PA -- You can feel the difference when pads come on at a football practice. There's something new in the air, an excitement from everyone around and just a feeling of football that's nearly impossible to explain. And to start Week 2 of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers had it.

The Steelers suited up for the first time in over sixth months to play some real, full-contact football. While not everything was as exciting as you hoped it would be - with backs-on-backers not giving the bangs you'd hope for - it was still a great day on the field.

Pads gives you plenty to watch. Here's what we learned.

Kenny Pickett Surpasses Mason Rudolph

The Steelers made a change at quarterback, moving Kenny Pickett to the second-team and Mason Rudolph to the threes. Pickett had his best day of camp to date, while Rudolph struggled.

Mike Tomlin shut down any excitement about this being permanent, but if Pickett remains the two throughout the week, it's likely official.

Najee Harris Injury

Harris left practice with an injury and limped his way up the hill and on to a cart to go get treatment. Tomlin said someone stepped on his foot and that it likely isn't serious.

My guess would be that that was the last time Harris participated during training camp. There's no point in risking injury with you star running back. If he's not 100%, he's not practicing.

Jaylen Warren is Impressive

The player who impressed the most on the first day of pads was undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren.

I'll be the first to admit that I was skeptical about the Warren hype. After seeing him beat Mark Robinson and Robert Spillane in backs-on-backers, and then be the most efficient running back during team drills, I'm starting to come around.

Without Harris, Warren will have opportunities to play. Jeremy McNichols is being evaluated for a shoulder injury as well, which leaves the path wide open for the rookie.

Mark Robinson Has Potential

The other standout during pads was Mark Robinson.

"He was itching to get the pads on today," Myles Jack said about Robinson. "When we came down to warmups, he didn't say much to anybody, he just had that eye of the tiger. I knew that today was going to be a big day for him, and I'm glad he got to show what he could do. He's a thumper. He just wants to run and hit. He's here for a reason."

That's been the talk around the seventh-round rookie. Robinson is still new to linebacker, playing just one season at the position after transitioning from running back.

Robinson made a big hit during team drills and an assistant coach looked over and said "we can teach him the rest, he better run through some (explicit)."

Robinson has some upside on this defense.

First Look at Genard Avery

This was the first time we really got a look at Avery, and the newly-signed outside linebacker impressed. During backs-on-backers, he showed how good his hand combat is, beating a few tight ends off the edge.

Tomlin said afterwards he expects Avery to show he's capable, which sounds like the team is sold on him being the backup outside linebacker.

Hopefully he continues to impress, because Derreck Tuszka has not.

Bush Isn't Impressing, Spillane Is

Robert Spillane has had a nice interception and some really big hits during training camp. Entering his fourth season with the Steelers, the 26-year-old could be a sleeper to make a splash at inside linebacker.

Meanwhile, Devin Bush remains dull. The former 10th-overall pick needs a bounce back season after struggling in 2021, but so far, hasn't show it. He seemed slow during backs-on-backers and has really been nonexistent during team drills.

Even if inside linebackers aren't making plays, their presence should be felt. That doesn't seem to be the case with Bush - so far.

Dan Moore Making Big Second-Year Leap

The Steelers offensive line looks better, but who's really impressing is Dan Moore Jr. The second-year left tackle has held his own against Alex Highsmith during training camp, and that didn't change when the pads came on.

Someone said at the NFL Combine that the best Moore could be is the fourth-best offensive lineman on a team. Well, right now, he looks like the second-best (behind James Daniels), and possibly have a more impressive camp than Daniels.

Moore is someone to be excited about, and to make sure to keep an eye on.

