Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a move with their 90th roster spot.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have swapped out their 90th man, signing former Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley and released linebacker Tyree Johnson. 

McKinley spent most of the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad before being released in May. He went undrafted as a fifth-year senior out of Notre Dame. 

McKinley caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the Fighting Irish, including a team-high 717 yards and three scores in his final season. 

He'll now be the third Notre Dame wide receiver along with Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin. All three played together in college. 

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension

Connor Heyward Set to Return After Awkward Fall

Steelers Should Already Be Thinking Edge Rusher in 2023 NFL Draft

Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR

Kenny Pickett Addresses Early Struggles at Training Camp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Takes Step Up in Competition

Steelers Add Two More to Injury List

