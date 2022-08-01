Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have swapped out their 90th man, signing former Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley and released linebacker Tyree Johnson.

McKinley spent most of the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad before being released in May. He went undrafted as a fifth-year senior out of Notre Dame.

McKinley caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the Fighting Irish, including a team-high 717 yards and three scores in his final season.

He'll now be the third Notre Dame wide receiver along with Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin. All three played together in college.

