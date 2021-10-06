Stephen Gilmore Immediately Becomes an Option for Steelers

Minutes before All Steelers published an article discussing the possible signing of Jaylon Smith, an even bigger name hit the open market - and hopefully the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In stunning fashion, the New England Patriots released cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is scheduled to return from the PUP list with a quad injury in the coming weeks but the team won't wait. Instead, he'll head to free agency, where reports say he has multiple teams interested.

One of them should be the Steelers.

Through four games, the Pittsburgh secondary has taken a significant step in the wrong direction. James Pierre has turned into a liability in coverage, Tre Norwood is showing more rookie tendencies by the week and the team is still trying to figure out their sub packages.

Their easiest way around all of it is finding someone to play outside when Cam Sutton moves to the inside. Right now, that's Pierre, but there is glaring struggles when that lineup is on the field.

Cornerback has been a concern for the Steelers all summer. It's no secret four weeks through the regular season that this group has given up major yards to Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow - no matter how great of a trio that stretch is.

Adding Gilmore allows much more comfort with the group. Sutton can move around without worry, Pierre can develop at his own pace and trying to have Minkah Fitzpatrick everywhere on the field doesn't seem like such a pressing issue anymore.

From the moment the Patriots made the move, most Steelers fans knew Gilmore should end up in Pittsburgh. They're correct. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert should already be on the phone.

