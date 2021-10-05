Mike Tomlin Addresses Moment With Aaron Rodgers

The moment between the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and Packers quarterback was not subtle.

PITTSBURGH -- No one missed the in-game moment between Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. If you did, check it out here.

The glance happened after Rodgers attempted to rush his team back to the line of scrimmage and Tomlin called a timeout to stop the quick snap. The head coach and quarterback locked eyes and had big smiles as they head nodded.

Rodgers mentioned after the game that he's always admired Tomlin "from afar." Tomlin responded during his Week 5 press conference, saying he loves to face players like Rodgers

"It's chess, not checkers," Tomlin said with a smile. "If you're a competitor, you love being in that environment. You love pitting your skills and talents and preparedness versus people like those guys led by a guy like that guy."

Prior to the Steelers and Packers matchup in Week 4, Rodgers sparked some conversation with his compliments of the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers. When the two gave a head nod during the game, those speculations exploded.

We'll see what happens.

