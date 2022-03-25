Stephon Tuitt is Back in Steelers Building

Is the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line set with the return of Stephon Tuitt?

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is back in the facility, according to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette.

Bouchette reports general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive captain Cam Heyward both sound "optimistic" Tuitt will return to the Steelers. However, after missing a year of football, there are questions.

Tuitt was away while dealing with a knee injury and helping his family after the death of his brother, who was killed in a hit-and-run last June. Pittsburgh has been hopeful for his return in 2022, but things seem to be coming to fruition heading towards the NFL Draft.

Can Tuitt return as the dominant player he once was? And do the Steelers have the depth behind him to feel good about their aging defensive line?

