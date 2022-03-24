Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sound Optimistic About Stephon Tuitt's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end is back in the building.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive captain Cam Heyward "sounded optimistic" about a Stephon Tuitt return in 2022. According to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette, he spoke with both Colbert and Heyward about Tuitt's progress back to the team, and the feel is positive.

"He has been in their facility this month, and general manager Kevin Colbert and teammate Cam Heyward both sounded optimistic Tuitt will play in 2022," Bouchette wrote in his latest piece. 

Tuitt missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and stayed away from the team while helping his family after the death of his brother, who was killed in a hit-and-run last June. 

The Steelers have sounded hopeful Tuitt would return this offseason, but until now, only phone calls between Art Rooney, Colbert and Tuitt have been reported. 

Being back in the facility leaves much more hope the defensive end is coming back. He turned 29-years-old in May and is set to become a free agent next spring.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

Steelers Interested in Three Free Agent Safeties

Steelers Add Matt Corral to Pro Day QB Week

Are Steelers Trading Up for Malik Willis?

Report: Steelers Interested in Signing Baker Mayfield

Steelers Best Safety Options If Terrell Edmunds Walks

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16741975_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17440830_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Add Matt Corral to Pro Day Week

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17539078_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17590323_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs in Process of Trading WR Tyreek Hill

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (15)
News

Report: Steelers Interested in Three Free Agent Safeties

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17820159_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Are Steelers Trading Up for Malik Willis?

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17806801_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Would Steelers Actually Sign Baker Mayfield?

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (11)
Podcasts

Steelers Interested in Baker Mayfield, What's Next for Pittsburgh?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMar 23, 2022