Report: Steelers Sound Optimistic About Stephon Tuitt's Return

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive captain Cam Heyward "sounded optimistic" about a Stephon Tuitt return in 2022. According to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette, he spoke with both Colbert and Heyward about Tuitt's progress back to the team, and the feel is positive.

"He has been in their facility this month, and general manager Kevin Colbert and teammate Cam Heyward both sounded optimistic Tuitt will play in 2022," Bouchette wrote in his latest piece.

Tuitt missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and stayed away from the team while helping his family after the death of his brother, who was killed in a hit-and-run last June.

The Steelers have sounded hopeful Tuitt would return this offseason, but until now, only phone calls between Art Rooney, Colbert and Tuitt have been reported.

Being back in the facility leaves much more hope the defensive end is coming back. He turned 29-years-old in May and is set to become a free agent next spring.

