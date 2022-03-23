Report: Steelers Interested in Three Free Agent Safeties

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on Tyrann Mathieu and two others.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly eyeing up safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Damontae Kazee in free agency, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

According to Fowler, the Steelers are monitoring the situation of the two high-end safeties as the second week of free agency winds down.

"After an uncharacteristically active free agency in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still on the lookout for safety help," Fowler writers. "Yes, we hear the chatter about Tyrann Mathieu, who plays with the kind of edge that would seamlessly fit in Pittsburgh. But Pittsburgh also is monitoring Terrell Edmunds, a four-year starter with the Steelers who is yet to sign anywhere. A reunion is not off the table. And a wild-card option is free safety Damontae Kazee, who played for Dallas last season. He is known as a ball hawk who can play multiple spots. The Steelers have him on their radar."

Edmunds remains unsigned and could be high on the team's list of priorities if he's a cheaper option. Minkah Fitzpatrick has advocated on the Steelers bringing Edmunds back a few times late in the season.

Mathieu is obviously a top option for many teams, and a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old will bring plenty of tread left on his tires to the Steelers after earning a Pro Bowl in 2021.

Kazee spent four years with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 34 games, before heading to the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 52 tackles.

