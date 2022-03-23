Skip to main content

Are Steelers Trading Up for Malik Willis?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not holding back showing their love for Malik Willis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for simply smiling at Malik Willis. Then, the Liberty quarterback dropped the ball that Mike Tomlin took him out to dinner the night before his Pro Day.

So, are the Steelers totally sold on Willis? 

Does this mean they're willing to trade up? Those in attendance at Kenny Pickett's Pro Day could help their cause to land Willis, and if he begins to slide, how far down does he need to go before the Steelers make a move in the draft?

