Skip to main content

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are not the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft this spring, which will total the four passers they said they'll bring to training camp. But will the current four be THE four? 

Both Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are fighting from the bottom of the list to try and earn a starting job this season. After signing Mitchell Trubisky and saying they're anticipating adding a rookie, it feels as if the Steelers are moving on from the backups they had in 2021.

They only keep three quarterbacks on the roster during the regular season, so one is expected to be gone by the fall. And as of now, it seems that will be Rudolph or Haskins. 

So, which one will it be? And is the team's best option to shop one, or both, of them during the NFL Draft? 

Salaries, talent and pure disapproval from the fanbase all need to be discussed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Desmond Ridder Debate

Steelers Mock Drafts and Roster Debates

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Plans Are Taking Shape

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

NFL Analyst Still Calls Najee Harris Worst Pick of 2021

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17402281_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Desmond Ridder Debate

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (16)
Podcasts

Steelers Mock Drafts and Roster Debates

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
USATSI_17556610_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Changes Overtime Rule for Playoffs

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17619980_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Analyst Still Calls Najee Harris Worst Pick of 2021

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17870594_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

By Noah StrackbeinMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17330306_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Pittsburgh Draft Plans Taking Shape

By Derrick BellMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17408753_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Signing LB Genard Avery

By Noah StrackbeinMar 28, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (15)
Podcasts

All Steelers' Noah Strackbein Talks Drafting QB, Terrell Edmunds Return With Locked on Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 28, 2022