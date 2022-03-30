Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft this spring, which will total the four passers they said they'll bring to training camp. But will the current four be THE four?

Both Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are fighting from the bottom of the list to try and earn a starting job this season. After signing Mitchell Trubisky and saying they're anticipating adding a rookie, it feels as if the Steelers are moving on from the backups they had in 2021.

They only keep three quarterbacks on the roster during the regular season, so one is expected to be gone by the fall. And as of now, it seems that will be Rudolph or Haskins.

So, which one will it be? And is the team's best option to shop one, or both, of them during the NFL Draft?

Salaries, talent and pure disapproval from the fanbase all need to be discussed.

