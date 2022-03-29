NFL Analyst Still Calls Najee Harris Worst Pick of 2021

A year later, critics still believe the Pittsburgh Steelers messed up with their first-round pick in 2021. Najee Harris ended up a rookie Pro Bowler, but not everyone believes it was the right move.

On an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show, Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger called Harris the "worst" first-round pick of 2021.

"The was probably the worst pick of the first round last year," Spielberger said. "It's not a smart use of resources. He's a good player. They're going to run him into the ground and give him 400 touches a season. So year, he'll be fine for his rookie contract. It comes back to the surplus value potential for that draft pick. If you landed a good player at a different position, they could've been so beneficial for your roster, gone so far, done so much for you."

Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three scores in his first NFL season.

