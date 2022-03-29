Skip to main content

NFL Analyst Still Calls Najee Harris Worst Pick of 2021

People still doubt the Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

A year later, critics still believe the Pittsburgh Steelers messed up with their first-round pick in 2021. Najee Harris ended up a rookie Pro Bowler, but not everyone believes it was the right move. 

On an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show, Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger called Harris the "worst" first-round pick of 2021.

"The was probably the worst pick of the first round last year," Spielberger said. "It's not a smart use of resources. He's a good player. They're going to run him into the ground and give him 400 touches a season. So year, he'll be fine for his rookie contract. It comes back to the surplus value potential for that draft pick. If you landed a good player at a different position, they could've been so beneficial for your roster, gone so far, done so much for you."

Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three scores in his first NFL season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Tomlin Not Looking for Overtime Changes

Steelers Sound Like They're Drafting QB First Round

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Shuts Down Tyrann Mathieu Rumors

Stephon Tuitt Back in Steelers Building

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17870594_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17330306_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Pittsburgh Draft Plans Taking Shape

By Derrick Bell3 hours ago
USATSI_17408753_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Signing LB Genard Avery

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (15)
Podcasts

All Steelers' Noah Strackbein Talks Drafting QB, Terrell Edmunds Return With Locked on Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17449123_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Looking for Overtime Changes

By Noah StrackbeinMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17959964_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Sound Like They’re Drafting a Quarterback in First Round

By Noah StrackbeinMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17460352_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Will Not Attend Sam Howell's Pro Day

By Noah StrackbeinMar 27, 2022
BDACE57F-41C3-459E-9730-43A4C337C8FB
News

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Shuts Down Tyrann Mathieu Rumors

By Noah StrackbeinMar 27, 2022