Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have all but said how their draft will go.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are terrible at hiding their NFL Draft secrets. Currently, it's a bigger debate on who the first-overall pick will be than which position the Steelers will select.

But there's a lot of draft outside the first round. The Steelers have plenty of wholes to fill whether that be in the starting lineup or adding much-needed depth.

It starts with a quarterback, but Pittsburgh's draft plans seem to be coming to light throughout the entire seven rounds. Following the NFL Combine and first wave of free agency, this is the Steelers' latest mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 20: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The only thing the Steelers can do to give away their first-round pick more than they already have is name a player. They've attended all the top quarterback Pro Days, have said they are not afraid to show their love for the position, and didn't declare Mitchell Trubisky a true starter.

Desmond Ridder isn't ready to start in year one, but he has all the intangibles you want in a quarterback. In this draft, no one has the leadership or confidence Ridder does. Even if he needs to work on his mechanics, he's wowed teams enough to move into the first round.

*Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett will be gone by Pick 20.*

Round 2, Pick 52: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Skyy Moore grew up in Pittsburgh, has a relationship with Mike Tomlin and has a second round grade with first-round potential. He'll fall behind names like Christian Watson and George Pickens and lands somewhere in the middle of the second round.

The Steelers might have to hope he slides to them, but once the ball gets rolling with receivers, he's a name that might get overlooked by everyone but Pittsburgh.

A speedy, smaller option to work with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, Moore brings first-year starter upside to Pittsburgh's thin receiver room.

Round 3, Pick 84: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Nicholas Petit-Frère has all the physical traits you want for an NFL tackle. He's played both the right and left sides during his time at Ohio State, and at one point was considered a first-round pick.

After making the transition to the left side in 2021, he didn't dominate as much as many hoped. That being said, many still believe he's capable of being a starting tackle in the NFL, maybe as early as his rookie year.

The Steelers need options on the offensive line and by the third round they're taking risks on players. Petit-Frere is the least risky tackle at this point in the draft.

Round 4, Pick 138: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

All Steelers NFL Draft expert Derrick Bell wrote about Danny Gray's fit with the Steelers and it immediately made me start digging. Does the team really like this SMU speedster as much as people believe?

The answer is yes. Pittsburgh could use a guy with so much after-catch ability. He's an upgraded Ray-Ray McCloud working in Matt Canada's offense. From what we've heard, that should be the perfect fit.

Gray is a Day 3 pick who could sneak his way into Day 2 depending on who's still around. The Steelers find him in Round Four and should feel REALLY good about it.

Round 6, Pick 208: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Edge, Notre Dame

By the sixth-round of the NFL Draft, players need to have upside, even if they didn't perform in college. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa brings exactly that.

He's a guy that goes 110 miles per hour each and every play, much like T.J. Watt, but never saw the results at Notre Dame. A team captain, you have to believe that he brings the work ethic you're looking for this late in the draft and will have no issues playing special teams to get his NFL career started.

The Steelers need a third edge rusher and Tagovailoa-Amosa has the potential to earn that place. He also carries a slender and quick 6-foot-2 frame into the league and should be able to work with NFL coaches to develop his skills around his athleticism.

Round 7, Pick 225: Jermaine Waller, DB, Virginia Tech

Chances are the Steelers sign, or re-sign, a safety before the NFL Draft, which would eliminate their need to chase one early. But as the later portion of the picks start rolling in, Jermaine Waller will be a name to watch.

He has the capabilities to play safety and nickel and has proven ball skills and the ability to tackle. In a draft class as thick as this one, he's going to find himself as a late Day 3 pick, but he can make an impact in year one.

Think of this pick as another Tre Norwood. Whether Norwood is a superstar or not, he has all the potential you want from a seventh-round draft selection. Waller needs to prove he's the same, but he has the resume and physical traits to do so.

Round 7, Pick 241: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

The Steelers showed their interest in Cole Turner during the NFL Combine and it made a lot of sense. The Nevada tight end reminds you a lot of Eric Ebron and could fit well as the team's third tight end.

Now, he won't do much in blocking, but the Steelers are hoping Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry are more involved in the run game this season. All they're looking for in a third option is someone to be able to make an impact if Gentry or Freiermuth go down.

Turner has the skills to step in anytime and catch some passes.

