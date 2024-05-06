All Steelers

Did Antonio Brown Leak Steelers First Game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be headed West in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will find out their schedule this Thursday, May 9, beginning their 2024 journey toward a Super Bowl. Until the release date, leaks will begin and rumors will spread about potential games that the league has let slip.

The first leak of the season may have come from a familiar face. Behind his CTESPN X account, Antonio Brown said the Steelers will open the 2024 regular season on the road in Denver, playing the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

This game holds significance for one big reason - Russell Wilson. If Wilson is the starter in Pittsburgh this season, he'll open the year against his former team. And frankly, his ending in Denver wasn't believed to be the greatest, making a return one of the biggest headlines of the year.

It'll also be the first opportunity for the NFL world to see the Steelers with their new quarterback. There's a ton of hype around Pittsburgh this offseason, and it makes sense for the league to want to put them on primetime tevelision as much as they can.

But, like the rest of the schedule, this is just a rumors. We'll find out if they actually do head to Denver in Week 1 when the schedule drops.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.