Steelers vs Ravens Grades: Defense Didn't Loss the Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers fall to 5-8 after a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In what was one of the more frustrating games of the season for Steelers fans, there were several performances that stood out, both good and bad.

Let’s hand out some report cards.

Mitch Trubisky

For the second time this season, Trubisky relieved an injured Kenny Pickett. This time around, though, was not in a triumphant win as it was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season.

All seemed well early on for the former Bear. He came in, completed a third down pass to Pat Freiermuth, and followed that up with a bomb to George Pickens, which led to a Najee Harris touchdown. However, Trubisky made far too many costly mistakes.

He threw three interceptions, all of which came in Baltimore territory, and two were when the Steelers were just outside the red zone. If he gets rid of just one of those, the Steelers likely get at least a field goal, and the result of the game could have been swayed.

While Trubisky elevated the passing game, the turnovers were easily the biggest reason the Steelers didn’t come out the victor.

Final Grade: D+

Najee Harris

It was a relatively quiet day for Harris. He only carried the ball 12 times for a quiet 33 yards, and he didn’t register a catch in the passing game. He did, however, have a few runs that moved the chains, and had the early touchdown from the one yard-line.

The Steelers didn’t call upon Harris nearly enough in the run game, so the lack of touches can’t be blamed on him- he did what he could with the opportunities he was given.

Final Grade: B

Jaylen Warren

Warren deserves a high grade solely for the play he made on a third and 8 reception. He caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage, made a man miss, and scampered for a first down. He immediately followed it with a solid gain on the ground. Pittsburgh needs to factor him into the offense at a higher rate.

Final Grade: B+

George Pickens

Pickens is going to be a star. He was frustrated last week after having just one catch against the Falcons but came up with multiple big plays against Baltimore. He caught a deep ball off play-action that helped set up the Steelers’ first touchdown of the day, and he caught a pass on the sideline that got the Steelers downfield. Unfortunately, the latter catch was followed by a Trubisky interception. Regardless, Pickens is emerging as the Steelers' go-to receiver, and with good reason.

Final Grade: A

Diontae Johnson

Johnson had six receptions for 82 yards, including a 42-yard grab on the Steelers' final drive that led to a touchdown. He’s the Steelers' best receiver in terms of creating his own space but isn’t doing anything to put the offense over the top and help them win.

Final Grade: B-

Steven Sims

Sims has become what the Steelers wanted Ray-Ray McCloud to be. He has done superb in the return game and had four catches on the day.

He turned eight-yard catches into first downs and made a few plays that raised eyebrows, which is why he is getting more looks on offense. For what his role is, he is exceeding expectations, especially for where he was on the preseason depth chart.

Final Grade: B

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth was winning battles all day in the passing game. Two of Trubisky’s interceptions were intended for the second-year tight end, but were undercut by Ravens linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, respectively. Freiermuth caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. He continues to show he is one of the best tight ends in football and the most reliable target in the Steelers' offense.

Final Grade: A-

Defense

It’s hard to completely blame the defense for this loss. They gave up less than 100 yards passing, and Baltimore’s 5.1 yards per play were less than Pittsburgh’s 6.2. The Steelers just couldn’t stop the run when everyone in the stadium knew the Ravens weren’t going to throw the ball.

Baltimore milked out the clock late in the game, going 57 yards in 13 plays while taking just under eight minutes off the clock. The defense didn’t lose the game, but they gave up several big runs and didn’t do a whole lot to help out the offense, despite what the score shows.

Final Grade: C+

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Battle With Ravens

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase



George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

