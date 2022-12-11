Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Defensive Battle to Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback and lost a key divisional game to the Baltimore Ravens. Mitch Trubisky had to enter for the injured Kenny Pickett and he couldn't create enough offense to earn a victory. He threw three interceptions all at crucial points in the game and the strong running game that had fueled a balanced attack over the past few weeks didn't materialize as the Steelers fell 16-14 at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers held Baltimore to a three-and-out on their first drive and had to punt after their first possession as well. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett took a nasty hit on third and four and had to spend a spell in the medical tent before he returned to the game. But Pickett lasted just one more series before heading to the locker room for good.

Meanwhile, the Ravens built a 10-point lead behind a 42-yard field goal from Justin Tucker and a touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins. Set up by good field position, he rushed for 44 yards on the first play of Baltimore's third drive and scored on the next play from four yards out.

Steelers backup Mitch Trubisky manufactured an excellent response. He found George Pickens along the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Pickens then drew a pass interference call in the endzone and Najee Harris punched in one-yard touchdown to put the Steelers on the board with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Steelers had the ball and all the momentum, but a long drive ended in a redzone interception thrown by Trubisky. The Ravens took the ball 54 yards and added another field goal to go up 13-7 with 1:06 left and it looked like Pittsburgh was on their way to another momentum-changing score, but Trubisky threw another interception deep in Ravens territory. He was looking for Pat Freiermuth, who was quadruple-covered.

The Steelers got the ball back to start the second half, but couldn't make anything of the drive. Neither could the Ravens, who had to punt after picking up a couple of first downs. Then Trubisky threw his third interception of the day looking for Diontae Johnson on a go route.

Marcus Williams came up with the pick but he caught it at the one yard line. The Ravens were able to get out of the shadow fo their own goalpost, even after starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion, but they had to punt once again from their own 12 yard line.

Trubisky and company went back to work from their own 32 and thanks to a 15-yard catch and run by Jaylen Warren and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Marcus Peters, the Steelers moved into field goal range. Chris Boswell came on to attempt his first kick since coming off the injured reserve and Calais Campbell used every bit of his 6'8 frame to block that attempt.

The Ravens then ate up nearly eight minutes of clock with the legs of Dobbins and Gus Edwards before Tucker knocked through another field goal to extend his team's lead to 16-7 with 3:22 to play.

Pittsburgh wasted little time responding. In just five plays they drove 75 yards and Trubisky capped the drive with his first touchdown pass of the day to Pat Freiermuth, bringing the Steelers within spitting distance at 16-14 with 2:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

But it was too little, too late. Edwards ran for 13 yards and picked up the one fatal first down he needed. The Ravens drained the rest of the clock and escaped Pittsburgh wounded but with a win.

