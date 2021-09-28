Mike Tomlin Responds to Tyler Boyd's Criticism of Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under criticism following their Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but none has been more prevalent than the comments made by Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals wideout said the Steelers "gave up" on Sunday and then doubled down on his comments, saying he's never seen them play like that.

"I think the good thing about that win was not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it," Boyd told reporters on Monday. "Because the last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Boyd's comment during his Tuesday press conference and simply said, "I don't care about Tyler Boy'd opinion about what transpired at any point during the game."

"Like I said after that game, and it includes him, I tip my cap to that organization and their performance and win," Tomlin said. "I proceed moving on to the next challenge and we better play better the next time we see him. That's always our mentality. I care less about what people say that are not involved in us and with us and function and understand who and what we are."

The Steelers lost 24-10, moving their record to 1-2 on the year. They're currently last in the AFC North and will travel to Green Bay this weekend to play the 2-1 Packers in Week 4.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

