Steelers Could Get Several Injured Players Back in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers could receive a major boost from their injured players in Week 4.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news on the injury front during head coach Mike Tomlin's Tuesday press conference.

The Steelers will get three players back, at least during practice, that were unavailable in Week 3. Outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (groins) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) are all expected to practice throughout the week.

Tomlin said he does not know if they'll be available against the Green Bay Packers and will let "quantity and quality" of practice throughout the week be their guide for Sunday.



Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is in the concussion protocol and need to be cleared prior to Sunday in order to play in Green Bay. He left Week 3 during the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is also expected to practice this week after suffering a rib injury in-game. Tomlin said he could miss time early in the week but should see the field before Friday.

Tomlin also highlighted that the Steelers could have their Injured Reserve players back at practice this week. Zach Banner, Stephon Tuitt and Anthony McFarland have all missed the first three games but can return this week.

They'll have 21 days to be activated after returning to the practice field. Tomlin acknowledged he doesn't know for certain whether they will return this week.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Doubles Down on Steelers Criticism

Steelers Sit Pretty Low in Week 4 Power Rankings

Stephen A. Smith Needs Special Music to Share Steelers Thoughts

Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win