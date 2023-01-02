Steelers vs Ravens Grades: A Whole Lot of A's for the Offense

In a game that they needed to win, the Pittsburgh Steelers' young corps got their signature win, while simultaneously having their coming-out party against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now 8-8, the Steelers are staring at another improbable playoff appearance after their Sunday night win in Baltimore. Let’s hand out some grades. Spoiler alert, they are the best grades of the season.

Kenny Pickett

The overall stat line wasn’t great - the final drive was. With the season on the line, Pickett made his three best throws as a Steeler. The first of which went to Pat Freiermuth on a throw in which he was running to his left and got a big chunk of yards over the middle. The second was to Steven Sims on a perfectly placed ball between the hashes for a gain of 29. Then, with 56 seconds left, the rookie out of Pitt threw a dart to Najee Harris to put the Steelers on top.

Would it be nice to see this type of production for the first 58 minutes of the game? Absolutely, and that is certainly something that needs addressing. Regardless, that was a signature drive for Pickett and the offense - tip of the cap to him.

Final Grade: A

Najee Harris

Najee Harris had his best game as a Steeler. He totaled 111 yards on five yards per carry, and is the first Steelers running back since Le’Veon Bell to run for 100 yards against the Ravens.

He was decisive as soon as he got the ball, hitting holes and not waiting too long for things to develop. He made a play late in the game where the A gap hadn’t opened completely up, so he just jumped over the backside of Mason Cole and got good yardage by doing so.

On a Kenny Pickett third down sneak, Pickett was stuffed and wasn’t going to get the first down until Harris grabbed him and pulled him to the left, pushing him forward for a first down. Then, the exclamation point was the touchdown reception that ultimately won the game for Pittsburgh.

Pickett and Harris ran a similar play earlier that resulted in an incompletion, but this time Harris got a step on the wheel route and Pickett threw a dart. Incredible performance from Harris when Pittsburgh needed it most.

Final Grade: A+

Jaylen Warren

Give Jaylen Warren a lifetime contract. All the guy does is make plays and consistently get downfield with the ball in his hands.

In a rare stroke of genius, Matt Canada drew up a jet sweep to Warren that resulted in a long run down the sideline. He played his typical role, as well, spelling Najee Harris and doing a great job of it.

He finished with 76 yards on 12 carries, netting over six yards per carry. The one-two punch of Harris and Warren combined for 187 yards on the ground, and were the catalysts for the offense against one of the league’s best defenses.

Final Grade: A+

Offensive Line

The offensive line deserves a ton of credit for all the aforementioned stats. Not only did they play well against Baltimore, but this unit has come into their own over the second half of the season.

Whether it was the huge game against the Panthers or the final drive against the Raiders, the offensive line is becoming as clutch as any unit on the team. It is a night and day difference from where the offensive line was last year.

They are still the only unit in the league that has started the same five guys up front all season- that is one heck of an accomplishment.

Final Grade: A

Cam Heyward

Heyward was making plays in the trenches all night. Everyone seems to only be focusing on the (bad) unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the play in which he got called for the foul, he was one of the first to the ball to force a third down stop.

This is nothing new from the future Hall of Famer. He’s had a very good second half of the year after a somewhat slow start. The Steelers have needed him, and he’s come up big every time his name has been called upon.

Final Grade: A

Mark Robinson

Thrust into a starting role, Robinson made an impact very quickly. He played in 50 %of snaps but had seven total tackles. He was all over the field and didn’t look like a seventh-round pick at all. A great showing for the rookie out of Ole Miss in just his third game this season.

Final Grade: B

Robert Spillane

Tip of the cap to Cheddar Bob Spillane. He’s been the focal point of some criticism all year, and a lot of that was rightfully given. However, he balled out against the Ravens. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps, and lead the team with nine tackles in doing so. He played smart, made all the right reads, and was disruptive for 60 minutes. In a game where multiple young guys had their best games, Spillane could say the same- this was his best game as a pro.

Final Grade: B+

The Steelers need to win next week and get help from the Bills and Jets to earn a playoff spot. What seemed impossible just a month ago is now in their grasp.

