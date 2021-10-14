Replacing JuJu: How Steelers Can Fill the Void on and off the Field

In their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season to a shoulder injury. A quick glance at the stats might lead one to believe that Smith-Schuster's spot on the offense will be easy to replace. That couldn't be farther from the truth, though, as it will take a team effort to make up for the absence of Smith-Schuster in the Steelers offense.

So far this season, the Steelers haven't used the middle of the field on offense. When they have tried to attack the middle of a defense, it has typically been with short routes across the middle, often ran by Smith-Schuster. He is by far the toughest and most physical receiver on the Steelers roster. If short, tough yards were needed through the air, he was their first target. Someone will need to step up and replace him in that regard.

The first name that comes to mind for a tough first down conversion is Pat Freiermuth. Though not a wide receiver, the rookie tight end can be the "safety blanket" for Ben Roethlisberger in short-yardage situations. Freiermuth has very dependable hands. He's also a tough, physical player. If he has to take a hit from a linebacker to make a tough catch and convert a first down, he'll do it. Though he hasn't seen a huge role in the Steelers' offense so far, Freiermuth has gotten some looks, especially on third downs. Look for that role to expand in Smith-Schuster's absence.

Another player who will have to step up in the area of "toughness" is Chase Claypool. For a wide receiver, Claypool is massive. But one aspect of his game that often gets criticized is that he doesn't play as tough or physical as his body would allow him to. Smith-Schuster is always good for getting the extra yards. Claypool needs to do the same. He's big enough to run over the middle, break a few tackles, and get the extra yards for a first down.

The toughest place to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster will be as a slot receiver. He is the closest player to a true slot receiver on the team. The next best option is likely Claypool, who played well in limited time in the slot at Notre Dame and has succeeded there in the NFL, too. Diontae Johnson, who has been shining on the outside this year, should stay outside. His route running would create mismatches in the slot; but, with his production on the outside, it would be too risky to change his role significantly. James Washington, whose snap count will increase the most in Smith-Schuster's absence, belongs on the outside.

Unfortunately, Ben Roethlisberger has given the impression that Claypool won't see much of an increased role on the slot. His reasoning is that it would be hard to replace Claypool's deep threat and big-play capabilities on the outside. While that is true, he has the best tools on the roster to capitalize on mismatches in the slot. However, if Roethlisberger gets his way, look for Cody White or recent signing Anthony Miller to get some action in the slot. Still, when Pittsburgh uses three wide receiver sets, the receivers will almost always be Johnson, Claypool, and Washington. Somebody will have to kick inside, and Claypool would make the most sense.

Finally, Smith-Schuster will need to be replaced as a leader in the receiver room. This doesn't fall on any specific player; it's a total team effort. Despite the receivers being full of talent, they are a young group without much experience. Smith-Schuster clearly stood out as the leader of the bunch. Everyone will need to mature and grow in his absence. James Washington and Diontae Johnson have always been on the quiet side. They handle their business and don't do much talking. Claypool, on the other hand, plays with his emotions on his sleeve. The maturity of Washington and Johnson, coupled with the emotion of Claypool, can create a great environment in the receiver room, but a vocal leader will need to emerge.

