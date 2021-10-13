    • October 13, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made it clear - there's no replacing JuJu Smith-Schuster.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- "You can't replace JuJu."

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger "spoke selfishly" about the loss of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the pain he feels for the injury to his friend and teammate. 

    "It's awful," Roethlisberger said. "I'm hurt because I miss that guy and what he brings to this team. His energy, his excitement, his leadership. It sucks and I'm not even the one hurt."

    Smith-Schuster's season ended in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos following a collision with Kareem Jackson. Smith-Schuster left with a shoulder injury, was transported to the hospital and received surgery later in the week. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the team will place the wideout on Injured Reserve.

    Roethlisberger said he spoke to Smith-Schuster and his mother after the injury.

    "I felt his pain through the phone," Roethlisberger said. "... Sometimes things aren't fair and we don't know why they happened. A guy that has given so much and a guy that means so much to this team and to me specifically, it's not fair."

    Roethlisberger reiterated what Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference - "you can't replace JuJu." Still, the quarterback believes this is an opportunity for players like James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud moving forward. 

    "It's a big opportunity for a lot of people. For Ray-Ray, for James, Cody [White] is going to get his shot, I'm sure. It seems like every week one of the guys has been down for something. So, moving forward without JuJu, we're going to need everyone to be healthy as much as they can be every week. ... We're going to have to utilize a lot of people."

    Roethlisberger won't have the 24-year-old Pro Bowler on the field for the rest of the season but hopes Smith-Schuster sticks around and is on the sideline. Why? Because there's no way to replicate what he brings as a leader.

    "Just being JuJu. That's special," Roethlisberger said. 

