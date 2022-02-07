Which OT Prospect Embodies Steelers Mentality Heading Towards NFL Draft?

The 2022 has a top offensive line prospect that brings everything the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for.

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers must address the offensive line this offseason. But, more importantly, the line needs more of an attitude.

Last week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, many scouts and media alike came to a collective agreement that the trenches in this year's prospective draft class are above average.

A prospect that set himself apart from his peers in the offensive trenches was the University of Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning.

The 6-8, 330-pound specimen introduced himself to opposing defenders consistently and effectively all week long. Many of his opponents lost their composure against him by the week's end after losing in countless drills to him.

He presents a quality of football that you cannot teach, which is elite competitive toughness. Unfortunately, some may argue that it may be a lost art in today's form of football, especially after watching the Pro Bowl.

However, in an interview, Penning told our media that he prides himself on the "Meanest, strongest, and toughest guy out there."

For a city and franchise that both pride themselves on hard work and being tough, the top prospect at the University of Northern Iowa makes a compelling case to fit the Steeler mentality.

When you think about the explosive running style of Najee Harris, Harris ran behind a similar power offensive tackle at the University of Alabama. But, at the same time, it allowed him and head coach Nick Saban's offense to thrive.

Current Las Vegas Raiders 2021 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood is 6-5 and approximately weighs 15 pounds less than Trevor Penning.

If Leatherwood can pave the way for him (who has struggled with numerous fundamentals at the NFL level), imagine the possibilities of Najee running behind a much more complete prospect at right tackle.

All in all, Trevor's mentality, talent, and will to succeed are more than enough reasons for the Steelers to target him in this April's draft.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Should Steelers Draft Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

Steelers Sat Front Row at the Malik Willis Show

Steelers Defense Could Become Elite by Adding Top CB

'My Guys' Senior Bowl Edition

Art Rooney Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason