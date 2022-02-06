Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

Who's the best fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback?

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have their eyes on two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Senior Bowl, the question arises - Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers hope Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis slide to #20 in the 2022 NFL Draft? Or, are either of the two worthy of moving up to draft for the Steelers? 

Recap the 2022 Senior Bowl and the positions that stood out the most. Is there enough talent for the Steelers to let positions of need slide to the later rounds? And is there a true superstar Pittsburgh can't pass up in this year's class? 

Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block and the Steelers are reportedly making a "strong push" to acquire him. How believable is it and is the 49ers asking price something the Steelers should consider? 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.



