Steelers Defense Can Become Elite Next Season by Acquiring Top CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have many needs this offseason, but their best way to boost the defense is by adding an elite cornerback.

While many prospects have impressed this past week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Pittsburgh Steelers possess the means to make their defense truly elite via free agency this offseason.

Given the uncertainty of the team's quarterback situation, there is a chance that the team will have to rely on the strength of this team once more to carry them to another playoff berth.

With that being said, the defense does possess a true game-changer in the new NFL single-season sack record (22.5) holder, T.J. Watt.

However, in the secondary, another potential turnover generator can genuinely take the Steeler defense to unprecedented levels.

Current New England Patriots standout defender J.C. Jackson had four more turnovers generated than Watt in 2021, including eight interceptions and one forced fumble.

With a top-10 standing in estimated cap space this offseason, Mike Tomlin and company have the means to acquire him this offseason should they want to.

Looking at the state of the team's depth chart at cornerback, it is more than apparent that the position could potentially lose two essential contributors.

First, the soon-to-be 33-year-old veteran Joe Haden is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after a season where he allowed a 66 percent completion rate when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

Secondly, according to Pro Football Focus, the team's highest-graded cornerback was the former San Fransisco 49er and Seattle Seahawk, Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon led the position with three interceptions and flashed tangible potential when he was on the field.

Like Haden, he is also set to be a free agent, and at just 27 years of age - it would behoove Pittsburgh to resign him from a perspective of depth alone.

If the team were to move on from both, it would mean that team would undoubtedly be seeking to add another starter into the mix.

Case in point, when you have opposing quarterbacks under constant pressure - it makes life on defensive backs much more bearable.

Pittsburgh could opt to draft another cornerback in later rounds, but with more pressing needs on the offensive side of the football, it does not appear to be sensible.

They will likely address the position with a veteran, and they need to look no further than the 26-year old who Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has high regard.

For a player of Jackson's caliber, his ability to capitalize on others' misfortunes could catapult the Steeler defense fearsome once more.

