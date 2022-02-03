Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants

Art Rooney II Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II responds to racial allegations from Flores.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement following a lawsuit against the NFL filed by former head coach Brian Flores claiming the New York Giants took advantage of his race in the hiring process.

Rooney would not comment on the lawsuit filed by Flores, but did touch on the growth of the Rooney Rule and the hiring of women and minorities throughout the NFL.

"Over the past several years, our Diversity Committee has recommended, and ownership has adopted, a number of enhancements to the Rooney Rule as well as new policies designed to ensure women and minorities are receiving full and fair consideration for coaching and front office positions," Rooney said. "The details of these enhancements and new policies have previously been made available. While I acknowledge that we have not seen progress in the ranks of Head Coaches, we have seen marked improvement in the hiring of women and minorities in other key leadership roles such as Coordinator positions, General Manager positions, and front office positions both in and out of football operations. I believe this progress has been made as a result of the implementation of many of the enhanced policies that were recently adopted."

"The Commissioner and League Executives, as well as the Diversity Committee, remain committed to working with all clubs, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, and others in making these efforts as effective as possible and building upon them to promote the desired impacts on hiring decisions in the League at all levels, including Head Coach positions."

Flores claims the Giants held a "sham" interview after already knowing they were going to hire Brian Daboll. Flores filed a 58-page lawsuit against the league, which included teams such as the Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Desmond Ridder Added to List of Steelers Targets

Steelers RB Options Include Najee Harris's Alabama Teammate

Steelers Making Headlines At Senior Bowl

Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason

USATSI_17018787_168388034_lowres
News

Art Rooney II Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

52 seconds ago
USATSI_17436239_168388034_lowres
News

Desmond Ridder Added to List of Steelers Targets

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17202682_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Options Include Najee Harris's Alabama Teammate

23 hours ago
USATSI_17600907_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Making Headlines At Senior Bowl

23 hours ago
USATSI_17244462_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Draft Prospects: Meet Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech

Feb 2, 2022
IMG_0938
News

Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis Highlight Opening Senior Bowl Auditions

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17381077_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17162845_168388034_lowres
News

Nevada QB Carson Strong Ready to Start If Drafted by Steelers

Feb 1, 2022