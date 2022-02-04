'My Guys' Senior Bowl Edition

It's NFL Draft season, folks. Every year, every draft analyst has a list of "their guys." And with Senior Bowl week approaching its close, it's time to talk about the "guys" in Mobile, Alabama.

This isn't a list of the best players in this years upcoming draft, but instead, guys that I would personally bang the table for if I were in the war room come late April. This is a deeper look that will shine a light on other prospects worthy of your attention.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State University

If you watched Trey Lance's film back in 2019, you probably remember seeing No. 1 zoom past defenders on a regular basis.

One of the best field-stretchers in this entire draft class, Watson has impressive movement skills for a player of his size. Measuring in at an impressive 6'4 at the Senior Bowl, the former Bison put on a show, giving defenders fits all week in one on ones.

Level of competition was always going to be a concern with Watson but this week proved that he belonged in this type of setting. He solidified himself as a day two prospect capable of being an immediate contributor at the next level.

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

The Wolfpack tight end notched an impressive 19 receiving touchdowns in his final two seasons in Reno.

Turner is the modern move, chess-piece at the tight end. Capable of lining up all over the field whether it be in-line, in the slot or out wide, Turner is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses to gameplan for. Turner's incredible high point ability inside the red zone has me almost willing to abandon my hatred for the goal line fade. 50/50 balls are more like 80/20 opportunities for the 6'6 Senior with an enormous catch radius.

Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State University

White is one of the smoothest athletes at the running back position in this years draft class. When you combine his lateral movement skills with his vision as a ball carrier, it's incredibly fun to watch him run the ball.

White's also a gifted pass-catcher out of the back field and has shown flashes of being a willing, capable pass protector when called upon. He had one of the more impressive one on one reps of the week by completely dusting Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers on a Texas route near the end zone.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary's measurements were the big talk of Monday's arrivals. He came in sub 6-foot, just 189-pounds and 29 5/8ths arms. Those numbers are below the NFL thresholds for boundary corners but this is one of the instances where it might not matter.

McCreary has some legit first round tape where he went toe to toe with some fantastic SEC receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase that took the NFL by storm. Oily hips and awesome change of direction ability, he's a guy that could end up being an outlier to the norm.

Couple his measurements with this being a phenomenal corner class, he's likely to get pushed down into day two territory and should be a steal for whoever scoops him up.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Pitre lined up all over the place for the Baylor Bears defense: safety, slot corner, linebacker. You name it, he's done it.

Pitre embodies the definition of the "position-less football" but the best way to describe his game is by calling him a defensive weapon. An excellent blitzer and run defender that does some of his best work around the line of scrimmage.

Pitre is an extremely high energy player, constantly around the ball making plays. His awareness in underneath zone coverage and overall body of was quality enough for me to feel comfortable with him in that space at the next level.

Deeper cover 2 or middle of the field drops will be more of a work in progress but what he does elsewhere is worth the investment. If he doesn't explode on to the scene immediately on defense, he has the traits and makeup to become a dynamite special teams performer.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Art Rooney Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

Connor Heyward Could Carry Family Legacy With Steelers

Desmond Ridder Added to List of Steelers Targets

Steelers Making Headlines At Senior Bowl

Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason