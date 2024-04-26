Insider Predicts Steelers Second-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added an offensive lineman to their roster during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, they head into Day 2 with needs at center, cornerback and wide receiver. And one team insider believes they already know what direction they'll go in round two.
During an interview with 93.7 The Fan, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said the Steelers will "defeninitely" draft a wide receiver with their second-round pick. He predicts that wide receiver will be Michigan's Roman Wilson.
Wilson finished his career with 107 catches for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns, including 12 this past season.
The Steelers currently hold pick No. 51 in the second round. They then have picks No. 84 and 98 in the third-round to end Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
There's some thought the Steelers could trade up in the second round to add someone prior to pick No. 51. If they did move up, there's a chance it could be for a center with names like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier still on the board. While the team does have a need at wide receiver, with George Pickens being their only proven starter, they also don't have a true center on the roster after releasing Mason Cole.
If they sit at 51, and neither of the top centers are on the board, wide receiver seems like their most likely selection.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Announce Troy Fautanu's Jersey Number
- Steelers Now in Running for Deebo Samuel?
- Watch: Troy Fautanu's Emotional Draft Call From Steelers
- Steelers Draft Grades: Pittsburgh Lands Steal in Round 1
- Steelers Select OT Troy Fautanu in 2024 NFL Draft