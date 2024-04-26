Watch: Troy Fautanu's Emotional Draft Call From Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Troy Fautanu grew up idolizing Troy Polamalu and he will now get to walk in his hero's footsteps after the Pittsburgh Steelers' took him with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
When he got the call from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, informing him that he was headed to Pittsburgh, Fautaunu was emotional. He put his head in his hands before watching Cam Heyward announce the pick live and celebrating with his family.
But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Fautanu during the first night of the NFL Draft. There was an early run of offensive tackles in the first half of the first round that Fautanu wasn't a part of. As he dropped well past his expected slot, Fautanu seemed annoyed that he hadn't been picked as high as some projections had him.
“We were laughing at him a little bit earlier because he looked angry because some tackles were coming off, but you want that," Tomlin said. "You want that. You want a guy who takes it personally and I think he does. He just shows all the signs of a type of guy that we want to do business with. Its important to him."
Fautanu admitted that he did take it somewhat personally that so many tackles were picked before him but once the call came in, his anger turned to relief. Now he has a clear path to an immediate starting job, but above all else he gets to live every football player's dream - landing as a first-round pick and potential cornerstone player for his favorite team and that made him understandibly emotional.
"I was a little crybaby, I'm not going to lie," Fautanu said. "It was very nerve-racking just up to that point. I'm just so happy things happened the way they did and I was able t get drafted by a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers. I'm super excited."
