Steelers Select OT Troy Fautanu in 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another first-round offensive tackle to their line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added their next offensive tackle, selecting Oregon State's Troy Fautanu with the 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fautanu, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound tackle, played on the right side throughout his career at Washington. With versatility to play across the offensive line, he's capable of playing both inside and out depending on the team's needs. In Pittsburgh, he'll likely be viewed as an offensive tackle, with the Steelers looking for him to take over at right tackle.

Pittsburgh has been working on their offensive line the last two seasons, using last year's first-round pick on tackle Broderick Jones. After adding James Daniels and Isaac Seumalu in free agency the last few offseasons, they're now looking to add another piece to the group with Fautanu.

Fautanu comes to Pittsburgh with an opportunity to compete with Dan Moore Jr. as the starting right tackle - if they move Jones back to the left side. If not, he could be utilized as the left tackle if he wins the competition, with the Steelers keeping Jones on the right after starting there for the back half of last season.

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.