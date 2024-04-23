Insider Shuts Down Steelers First Round WR Thoughts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have three big holes apparent on their offense as they prepare to make their first pick at No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft - center, offensive tackle and wide receiver.
So which need will they fill with that premium pick at 20th overall? There's been talk about the Steelers taking advantage of a supremely strong wide receiver class and grabbing a playmaker for new starting quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to unleash, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the offensive line positions are far more pressing.
"The Steelers have poured into their offensive line, adding vets such as James Daniels and Issac Seumalo the past couple of offseasons and drafting Broderick Jones in the first round. It’d be no surprise to see another tackle thrown into that mix here," Breer wrote. "It'd be no surprise to see another tackle throw into that mix here. Another thing worth mentioning: the Steelers got a great return taking a center in a spot such as this 14 years ago in Maurkice Pouncey, so Duke's Graham Barton could be a nice fit, too."
Breer knows the Steelers can't completely ignore wideout in this draft but it's not just the top-end prospects that are worth considering. Knowing their history, Breer believes Pittsburgh will be able to grab another potential game-changer in Round 2 or later, so burning the 20th overall pick on a wide receiver isn't necessary.
"And yes, I know a lot of folks have them taking a receiver," Breer wrote. "I just know the Steelers have always found receivers later in the draft (their last first-round receiver was Santonio Holmes in 2006) and this draft class is deep with Day 2 and even Day 3 prospects at the position."
