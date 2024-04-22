Steelers Finalizing NFL Draft Board
PITTSBURGH -- With just days left standing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the front office are closing in on completion of the full big board that will guide their picks this year.
Countless different scenarios and permutations are run through during the months in between the end of the regular season and Draft Day and the Steelers are almost to the end of that process, according to Kahn.
"We've gone through a ton of hypotheticals. I'd say the board is - I try not to overthink this too much - but I'd say it's close to being where we feel comfortable," Kahn said. "But we're going through a million scenarios. It's just part of the strategy process."
Tomlin said that, with the Steelers holding the 20th overall pick in the first round, their mock drafts begin with them charting who the 20 best players are they sort from there based on their own needs. Especially in a year like this where so many different teams can go in so many different directions, they will stay ready for anything.
"It's a waste of time to figure out how others might address their needs and things of that nature," Tomlin said. "We mock it for us."
With much of the preparation done, the next handful of days will be full of anticipation for Khan. The time and effort has been put in and he's eager to lock in the picks as soon as possible.
"These next three days are going to feel like a year," Khan said. "I'm just ready to get there."
