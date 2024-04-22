Steelers Open to Drafting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will arrive at the NFL Draft with three quarterbacks under contract for the coming season but none signed past 2024. That has general manager Omar Khan thinking ahead this year.
Even with their quarterback room mostly set for the coming year, Khan said the Steelers will need to be forward-thinking and even if spending their first-round pick on a quarterback isn't likely, they could find one later in the draft.
"If you're asking me - I'd say it's not realistic that we'd take a quarterback in Round 1, if that's what you're asking, no," Khan said. "There's some good players and I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, we'll look at it, but like you said, we've got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it."
The Steelers own six draft picks past the first round, all in the second through the sixth round. They have pressing needs at offensive center, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and even defensive line that will likely take precedent over the quarterback position. But this is widely considered a deep quarterback class and the Steelers could find value late in Day 2 or into Day 3.
One thing is fairly certain - the Steelers always enter training camp with four quarterbacks, so recent history points to them adding one more name to join Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen at St. Vincent College when they open the 2024 season in earnest this summer and that quarterback could be waiting for them in the NFL Draft.
