Broncos Sign Former Steelers CB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace has found a new team.

Stephen Thompson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace this offseason but he has found a new team that hopes he'll be a key piece to their secondary during the 2024 season.

Wallace, who spent two seasons with the Steelers, has signed with the Denver Broncos following a visit to their facility and meeting with the team held this week, according to a report from Bleacher Report NFL insider, Jordan Schultz. News of Wallace's visit broke early in the morning and hours later, the report that he had signed was released.

Wallace started 18 of 31 total games in Pittsburgh, racking up 86 total tackles and six interceptions over that span. He was a starter for most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons before injuries and the emergence of rookie standout Joey Porter Jr. pushed him to the fringes of the rotation. Now, the Steelers have acquired Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers via the trade market and are poised to add more help to the secondary through the NFL Draft.

Wallace figures to at least compete for a starting job in a young and thin cornerbacks room for the Broncos this coming season.

