Broncos Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace this offseason but he has found a new team that hopes he'll be a key piece to their secondary during the 2024 season.
Wallace, who spent two seasons with the Steelers, has signed with the Denver Broncos following a visit to their facility and meeting with the team held this week, according to a report from Bleacher Report NFL insider, Jordan Schultz. News of Wallace's visit broke early in the morning and hours later, the report that he had signed was released.
Wallace started 18 of 31 total games in Pittsburgh, racking up 86 total tackles and six interceptions over that span. He was a starter for most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons before injuries and the emergence of rookie standout Joey Porter Jr. pushed him to the fringes of the rotation. Now, the Steelers have acquired Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers via the trade market and are poised to add more help to the secondary through the NFL Draft.
Wallace figures to at least compete for a starting job in a young and thin cornerbacks room for the Broncos this coming season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers OT Target Flagged for Medical Concerns
- Watch: Najee Harris Preparing for Critical Season
- Steelers Named Reason Teams Shouldn't Trade Up
- Broncos Expected to Sign Former Steelers CB
- Steelers Love LSU Star in First Round