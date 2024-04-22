Steelers OT Target Flagged for Medical Concerns
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle prospect Troy Fautanu may be sliding late in the NFL Draft process due to some medical concerns in his knee. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Washington tackle has been flagged for a problem that could turn into a long-term issue in the NFL.
"Washington OT Troy Fautanu’s knee was flagged. That one was described to me as the sort of issue that shouldn’t be a problem in the short term, but could wind up impacting his longevity in the pros (though his high football character is a factor in making teams feel like he’ll do all he can to take care of it, and give himself the best chance)," Breer writes.
The Steelers brought Fautanu in for a pre-draft visit and have been reported to be high on the Washington prospect. Now, with injury concerns popping up, they may have to hold their expectations for how high his ceiling may be in the NFL.
A knee issue may not stop the Steelers from drafting Fautanu, and if they still believe he's going to be a franchise tackle in the NFL, it could actually help their chances of landing him at pick No. 20. They likely looked into the issue during their pre-draft visit and have their own understanding of what the injury will look like now and in the future.
The team took a chance on tight end Darnell Washington after he was medically red flagged last offseason, but his pick came in the third round, not the first. Still, something to think about when discussing their situation with Fautanu.
