Skip to main content

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson now has 24 lawsuits filed against him.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had another civil lawsuit filed against him, bringing his total to 24.

Watson is facing 24 accusations of sexual misconduct during message therapy sessions. According to pictures from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the latest lawsuit references Watson's lawyer's recent comments during a radio interview about "happy endings." 

It also accused Watson of masturbating during the massage.

Here are Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin's, comments:

The Browns traded three first-round picks with the Houston Texans for Watson, and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal - fully guaranteed.

Watson has not been suspended by the league to this point and remains working with the Browns. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a decision could be coming soon. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 25 Under 25

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence

USATSI_3576721_168388034_lowres
News

Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein38 minutes ago
USATSI_18359713_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Ranks Mike Tomlin Outside NFL's Top 10 Head Coaches

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18359790_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17393674_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 20 of Top 25 Players Under 25

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Digging Into Steelers Key Offensive Additions

By Nicholas Peckham4 hours ago
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Tall or Small: Canada's Offense Not Putting Limits on Steelers Wide Receivers

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_16094587_168388034_lowres
News

Isaiahh Loudermilk Ready for Increased Role, to Replace Stephon Tuitt

By Stephen ThompsonJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18360403_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Replacement Routes for Stephon Tuitt

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellJun 4, 2022