Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had another civil lawsuit filed against him, bringing his total to 24.

Watson is facing 24 accusations of sexual misconduct during message therapy sessions. According to pictures from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the latest lawsuit references Watson's lawyer's recent comments during a radio interview about "happy endings."

It also accused Watson of masturbating during the massage.

Here are Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin's, comments:

The Browns traded three first-round picks with the Houston Texans for Watson, and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal - fully guaranteed.

Watson has not been suspended by the league to this point and remains working with the Browns. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a decision could be coming soon.

