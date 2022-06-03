10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some stars - and stars in the making - ready to make noise this summer.

PITTSBURGH -- Organized Team Activities and have and gone, and the first glance at the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers is complete. Helmets and shorts might not be the key to a Lombardi trophy, but it certainly gives perspective on what's real and what's fake from the offseason.

Last year, it felt like 10 players who shined were names floating under the radar. This year, it feels like the Steelers stars - or becoming stars - are ready to take off.

There were more than 10 players who caught my eye during the two-week OTA period. These 10 stood at the top of the list, though.

Gunner Olszewski

I'm not sure why the narrative is that Olszewski isn't a wide receiver, but it's wrong. And maybe things change when the pads come on, but it's hard to imagine that someone who's always open isn't going to be always open because of shoulder pads.

The stop-and-go of this guy is unreal. It's not like he's kind of open or just faster than everyone so he has a step. Olszewski is wide open on every play.

George Pickens

We've already talked about this. It's a dramatic take, but George Pickens is a star. The rookie is as smooth in route running as anyone on the field, has the speed of Calvin Austin and looks like Chase Claypool.

It's lethal combination, and I'm not sure how he got passed up 51 times in the NFL Draft.

Najee Harris

Yeah, the quads are unreal. And the additional four pounds looks more like 15 - of pure muscle. Plus, he's elusive, is always working and has that veteran swagger to him.

Najee Harris was predicted to lead the league in rushing, and if/when it happens, don't be surprised.

Calvin Austin

The best play Calvin Austin made during OTAs was a sideline catch where he went up over two defenders. He's 5'8...

This guy isn't a slot receiver. And when I spoke with him, he made it clear how happy he is to be part of this offense because they aren't holding him back to just being a slot receiver.

Size is whatever when you can out jump everyone around you, play more physical than the defender and have a special twitch.

Pat Freiermuth

At this point, Freiermuth looks like he's been around for years and has perfected his craft. Really, though, he's in his second season and is the player everyone wants to throw to.

Mason Rudolph said if Freiermuth is one-on-one with someone, every quarterback knows to throw to him. And it's very rare he lets them down, no matter how difficult the catch is.

Zach Gentry

This is the first spring where Zach Gentry doesn't look like he's just there watching. For the first time in his career, it feels like the Steelers have a place for him, and he's ready to grow into it.

Finally, right? At some point, you hoped the 6'8 tight end would click. Now, it's time to hope he's involved in this offense as much as he should be.

Ahkello Witherspoon

The biggest question with Ahkello Witherspoon this summer was whether or not he could keep the swagger he talked about at the end of last season. Well, he's kept it. And it's stronger than ever.

Witherspoon looks like the Steelers' CB1, right now. He's also turning into a vocal leader on the field, which you love to see from a guy who's still relatively young.

Damontae Kazee

The first few days of practice, Kazee was bouncing around from safety to nickel. Then, he moved back to just safety and appeared to fit right into the Steelers defense.

This was a big signing who sounds like he's truly enjoying his time here. He also picked off Kenny Pickett and gave Arthur Maulet something to joke about on the radio. So, bonus points for the defense, I guess.

Buddy Johnson

Last season, it felt like Buddy Johnson knew he wasn't going to contribute to this team. There was no excitement about his play and really, at times, you forgot he was on the practice field.

This summer is different. He's working alongside Devin Bush and Myles Jack, and Brian Flores is constantly coaching him. This could be the year he becomes that backup the Steelers need.

Mataeo Durant

There weren't many undrafted guys who stood out this OTAs, but Mataeo Durant caught my eye a few times.

Really, he just looks smooth out there. The veterans run like they've been here before. Durant looks like he's a natural runner, and someone who already has that vision and cut ability the NFL looks for.

Certainly a name to watch this summer.

