Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski Is a WR, and Devin Bush Is Back

Two veterans and an UDFA highlight Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs. Plus some guy on the other side of the fence.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the point in OTAs where things are becoming crisper. And because drills are smoother, there's less chaos. Sometimes, chaos is great. It certainly makes for good stories. But when it's not happening, you get to see what's going on that has substance.

OTAs Day 5 brought some good substance.

Devin Bush is Back

Devin Bush was very honest in saying he had to overcome a lot mentally in 2021. And, as everyone knows, his struggles on the field occurred because of it. But a trip to his hometown in Florida helped him rediscover his confidence in his knee and his game.

"After the season, I was running miles on the beach. I was cutting, landing, jumping, playing around," Bush said. "My knee wasn't an issue. I was able to get back to that and just doing normal things to get my confidence back in myself and in my knee. That was a big part of my rehab, after the season."

Bush didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, but wasn't upset about it. He's happy to be back on the field. Now, he's got to show he's capable of being the star he once looked on track to be.

Talking isn't play, I know that. But this is the first time Bush sounded like he's back to full strength since the injury.

Gunner Olszewski Might Be a Wide Receiver

I don't know where the narrative that Gunner Olszewski is just a return man came from, but that person might have been lying. Maybe the Patriots didn't realize what they had - or maybe things become drastically different when pads come on - but Olszewski looks like a wide receiver to me.

This guy is always hope. Literally always. Whether he's playing on the outside or the slot, Olszewski seems to be the quickest and one of the best route runners on the field. Which is crazy, because he's "not a wide receiver."

The Steelers have to have bigger plans than punt and kick return duties for this guy.

Tomlin Knows Chris Steele

It doesn't say a lot when undrafted rookies are being coached, but when the head coach is busting you for a missed play, it says he sees potential.

Tomlin made a few comments to cornerback Chris Steele during practice that weren't really jabs, but jokes. Which, for a guy looking to make a roster out of USC, is something that comes as a positive.

Steele was one of the UDFA to watch coming into OTAs. Now, he's the guy to watch moving forward.

Very Random Day of Events

Even if practices are getting smoother - which means less big things to pick out - there's still plenty of takeaways. From today, it was the random things happening around practice.

For starters, there was a guy with a megaphone standing outside the practice gate trying to convince players to invest in businesses. I'm not sure if he realized there was music playing on the inside of the gate, or that guys probably had their attention towards what was happening on the field, but I don't he got much business from it.

Then, there's someone who walks by the defensive lineman and says "some of these guys are overhyped." We don't name names here, but it certainly turned some heads for the few of us standing there.

You gotta love football practice.

