Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

The free agent market is slim, but still provides the Pittsburgh Steelers options for their defensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now faced with replacing a Steel City star in Stephon Tuitt following his retirement from the NFL. The team went the entire 2021 season without their defensive end, but the lack of depth played a role in the defense's struggles.

This year, they have time to find a replacement. They might be searching for answers with a slimmed out market, but there's still options if the Steelers want to add another veteran to their defensive line.

Carl Nassib

The Steelers have to think of options that fit in multiple places. They need an interior defensive lineman, but ideally, someone who's not a true nose tackle.

Nassib comes from Las Vegas where he played 13 games off the bench last season. He's a few years removed from his highlight days in Tampa Bay, but the 28-year-old brings role player capability.

If the Steelers are sold that Chris Wormley is their starter, Nassib offers helps alongside rookie DeMarvin Leal.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo did very little for the Cleveland Browns last season, playing just 26% of their defensive snaps. That being said, the two years prior, he recorded 10.5 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings and started 15 games in 2020.

This is another depth piece that's young and has potential to revamp his career. The Steelers didn't see a superstar in Taco Charlton, but they saw enough him in to be a contributor off the edge.

If they can land that with Odenigbo - and hopefully a little more - it's not a poor addition to a thin defensive line.

Larry Ogunjobi

Larry Ognjobi is the answer for the Steelers. He was set to sign a deal with the Chicago Bears during free agency but failed his physical and hit the open market again.

The 29-year-old has 63 starts under his belt, found the quarterback seven times last season and had a career-high 14 tackles for loss.

His health is an issue following a foot injury last season. If he's healthy, he's the best option for the Steelers. If he's not, things get complicated.

Gerald McCoy

McCoy's season ended after just one game last season but the aging veteran showed he's still got some gas left in the tank the last few years.

The 12-year vet brings 86 tackles for loss and 59.5 sacks into the season with him. He hasn't played in practically two seasons because of injuries, first being his quad and then his knee.

Pittsburgh will have to do their homework on McCoy, but if they feels he's healthy, he's a proven veteran.

