Veteran CB Taking Advantage of Opportunity With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- At a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp practice that has more than it's fair share of mid-20-somethings, Anthony Averett stands above the rest. He's 29-years old, entering his seventh season in the NFL and with starting experience already under his belt, Averett is an unusual addition to a rookie minicamp roster.
Averett said he didn't look over the Steelers roster before deciding if he wanted to accept their invite to camp this weekend. It's a team in need of cornerbacks and as it stands now, Averett looks like one of their best options.
“I kind of just go," Averrett told reporters following his second day of practice. "I didn’t really expect to be here in my seventh year in but life takes you to different places.”
Injuries have plagued his career so far. After breaking through for a handful of starts the year after being drafted, Averett hurt his shoulder. Then a rib got banged up the following year and forced him to miss time. In 2022, after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, he hurt his thumb in Week 1 and didn't play again for five weeks. He had to then finish the year back on injured reserve. Another IR stint ended his time with the San Francisco 49ers after just two weeks and now he's
Through all that, Averett has still managed to start 27 games over five seasons on NFL rosters. In his one year as a full-time starter during the 2020 campagin with the Ravens, Averett made 54 tackles, defended 11 passes and came up with three interceptions.
He arrives in Pittsburgh humble and grateful just to have an opportunity. Now he's using his experience to hopefully rise above the fray and earn a spot on the Steelers roster in 2024. In a setting where everyone else is trying to figure out who they are and can be in professional football, Averett's experience sets him apart and gives him a leg up in pursuit of his next contract.
“I’ve played pretty much everything, I’ve seen a lot so it definitely comes a little quicker than a rookie for sure," Averett said. "But that’s the upper hand I do have when I come to camp like that.”
He not only knows the NFL but knows the Steelers intimately too. As a member of the Ravens for four seasons, he's well aware of how invested in the franchise Pittsburgh is. He's seen them as an opponent and has carried that respect for them over now that he's a member of the organization.
“I definitely know this division, been around four year, I know when they play Renegade, the stadium goes wild. It’s a good rivalry, love the tradition here," Averett said. "I know when I was on the Ravens, we always respected Pittsburgh and I know the feeling is mutual.”
