Skip to main content

Ahkello Witherspoon Tabbed as Steelers Best Secret

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback could be their secret weapon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal after breaking out in the second half of the 2021 season. Now, the expectations are high, and one outlet believes he's their "best kept secret."

Bleacher Report named every team's best secret of 2022, and for the Steelers, it's their cornerback. 

"The Pittsburgh Steelers may have hit on an underrated move when they acquired Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks last September," Bleacher Report wrote.

"At 6'2", 195 pounds, Witherspoon has the size to match up against bigger lead wide receivers and enough foot speed to mirror some of the twitchier pass-catchers on the perimeter. In line for a starting role, he's a potential breakout candidate."

Witherspoon will join Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace as the outside corners for the Steelers this season. The trio is all expected to play significant roles, but the expectations for Witherspoon after last year, are pretty high. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Rips Ravens: They Like to Talk (And Give Up 41 Points)

Jack Ham Fires Back on Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

USATSI_17412755_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Burrow Blasts Ravens: They Like to Talk (And Give Up 41 Points)

By Noah Strackbein10 minutes ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (62)
News

Jack Ham Fires Back at Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

By Noah Strackbein22 minutes ago
DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

By Noah StrackbeinMay 20, 2022
USATSI_15288410_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Gives Shout Out to Retiring Ravens Punter

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (61)
News

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Grade

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (59)
News

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
FTEEvMxWYAAvKMC
News

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022