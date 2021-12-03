Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

    The Baltimore Ravens could be without two cornerbacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could avoid two Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks during their Week 13 matchup. 

    The Ravens had two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Chris Westry (thigh) have both missed practice this week and now questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh said. 

    "We've got to wait and see who we've got," Harbaugh told reporters. "We don't know. As a coach, you try to get as many people as ready as you can. We'll see where we're at with that as we go. We don't know at this point."

    The Ravens are also dealing with injuries to Jimmy Smith (neck) and Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) at the cornerback position. Smith was a full participant on Thursday while Averett was limited.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Film Room: Has Alex Highsmith Filled the Void of Bud Dupree?

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccine Status

    Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

    Diontae Johnson's Strategy for Outplaying Every Cornerback

    Steelers Make Lineup Change

    USATSI_17252922_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

    just now
    USATSI_17019177_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Has Alex Highsmith Filled the Void of Bud Dupree?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15000642_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17213068_168388034_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccination Status

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17249543_168388034_lowres
    News

    Diontae Johnson's Strategy for Outplaying Every Cornerback

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_11443222_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Shazier Says This Should be Ben Roethlisberger's Final Season

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_15288481_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 2, 2021