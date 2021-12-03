Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could avoid two Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks during their Week 13 matchup.
The Ravens had two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Chris Westry (thigh) have both missed practice this week and now questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh said.
"We've got to wait and see who we've got," Harbaugh told reporters. "We don't know. As a coach, you try to get as many people as ready as you can. We'll see where we're at with that as we go. We don't know at this point."
The Ravens are also dealing with injuries to Jimmy Smith (neck) and Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) at the cornerback position. Smith was a full participant on Thursday while Averett was limited.
