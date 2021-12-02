Diontae Johnson's Strategy to Outplay Every Cornerback

How has Diontae Johnson been so dominant this season? The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has a system.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has taken a major step forward during his third year in the NFL.

The Steelers' top wideout has caught 68 passes this season without a drop and seems to be a disadvantage for any cornerback he faces.

Part of that is understanding who his opponent is. Johnson said he keeps a list of each opposing team's cornerbacks in his locker and studies each name on the list to assure he knows the defense.

"I like to see who I'm going up against. Who they got," Johnson said. "Who travels. Whether they play right or left. I like to know who the backups are as well in case one of them go down, I know what to expect."

This week, he has Baltimore Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey at the top of that list. Johnson believe the All-Pro defender will shadow him throughout the game, and he's ready for the challenge.

"Great player. Can't take nothing from him," Johnson said. "But if he follows me, if that's how they play the game out, it'll be a competitive matchup. I'm ready regardless."

Johnson said he doesn't pay much attention to if he's going to be shadowed throughout a game or not. Rather, he likes to know everything about everyone and prepare as if he needs to overcome all of the opponent's secondary.

"It's a sign of respect," Johnson said on team's shadowing him. "If they don't, it shows you how they really feel about you. I'm not really worried about. I just got out there and make plays, do what I do best. Try to help the team win."

