Steelers Make Subtle Lineup Change

The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first adjustment of the week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first depth chart change of the week, moving Henry Mondeaux over Isaiah Buggs at nose tackle.

The team changed the depth chart this week, which now list Mondeaux as the starter and Buggs as the backup. The Steelers also added Green Bay Packers former third-round pick Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Adams is listed as the backup defensive end behind Chris Wormley.

Buggs was inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals last week while Cameron Heyward started at nose. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the move was to "switch things up" along the defensive line.

Tomlin said he's open to changes this week in both the roster and scheme. After the loss to the Bengals, he specifically said there could be movement on both the offensive and defensive line.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

Steelers Place O-Lineman on Reserve/COVID List

The Inevitable Change of the Steelers

Former Steelers LB Defends Devin Bush